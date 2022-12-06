Missouri State merges two Colleges to reunite arts, Humanities

Missouri State announced Tuesday that the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the College of Arts and Letters will be reunited.

Together, they will be known as the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities. It will become the third largest college at the Springfield-based university.

According to a news release, the creation of the new college emphasizes the importance of Humanities and the arts to the academic core of Missouri State — bucking a trend across higher education. It also reflects earlier structures in the university when Arts and Humanities were a single division, prior to the creation of Colleges in 1985.

“This is an exciting time for the university,” said President Clif Smart, in the release. “The new college demonstrates our commitment to and continued support of the arts and humanities.”

