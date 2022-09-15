Missouri State men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule release observations

Missouri State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule alongside the Missouri Valley Conference’s schedule release on Thursday morning.

Head Coach Dana Ford is heading into his fifth season in charge of the Bears. The non-conference schedule features five opponents that won 20 games or more last season. The new Missouri Valley Conference schedule will feature a 20-game format with three new teams joining the league this season.

“It is vital for our guys to be tested and challenged by quality opponents with different styles of play during the non-conference portion of our season,” Ford said in a release. “Our Ultimate goal is to prepare this team for the rigors of a new and improved Missouri Valley Conference. We believe we have built the schedule to reflect that challenge.”

