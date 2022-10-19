Missouri State football will try to save its season at Northern Iowa

Ian Fitzgerald has been through all of the ups and downs while wearing a Missouri State uniform.

The Bears’ starting right tackle began his career under the previous regime and went 4-7 before going 1-10 the next. The Coach who recruited him was paid $340,000 to leave before the football program hired Bobby Petrino and saw his resurgence with two-straight postseason appearances.

Now in his fifth season, one of the more highly anticipated years in Missouri State football history, Fitzgerald is seeing a glimpse of those tough times again amid a four-game losing streak and is facing the Threat of their season falling apart — if it hasn’t not already.

But Fitzgerald thinks a turnaround is possible.

“Comparing this team to 2018, this team is Lightyears ahead as far as Talent goes with the players and even the coaching staff with the playcalling,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m just confident that because we have all the pieces, we’ve shown that we can put points up on the board. It’s just making sure that it goes from the first quarter to the fourth quarter and staying consistent.”

Missouri State (2-4, 0-3) Returns from its bye week to travel to Northern Iowa (3-4, 2-2) where the Bears hope to win their second-consecutive game at the UNI-Dome for the first time ever The Bears’ 13-6 win over the Panthers in Cedar Falls in the spring 2021 season was their first since 1998.

The Bears are currently out of the playoff picture and will need to win their five remaining games to even give themselves a chance. Petrino said the Bears, who spoke of a national championship before the season, will have to take the “one day at a time” approach while also using the same Mindset the team used to look past the 30 years of irrelevance the program had before his arrival.

“There’s nothing wrong with having high goals,” Petrino said. “We felt like we were in a position to make a run at it and, so far, we’ve fallen short of that. Now what you gotta do is try to win one day. Right now, what our focus has to be is kinda like when I got here is to tear off the Rearview mirror and everybody has to look forward and work on today and get better today and win today and then get ready for the game.”

The Bears feel like their bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. The defensive line was able to get healthier and they expect to get safety Kyriq McDonald back when both defensive units have struggled because of the injuries.

Fitzgerald said the week off allowed the Offensive line, another struggling unit, to get back to the Fundamentals and try to keep star quarterback Jason Shelley off his back. The Bears have allowed the second-most sacks in the FCS this season.

“We had a lot of emphasis on pass protection during the first few days of practice,” Fitzgerald said. “I hate hearing that Shelley was put on his back and hate looking back there and seeing him down. We’re really motivated to keep trying and get better because if we lose him, that’s not a good sign for us.”

Missouri State hopes the week off, better health and getting back to the basics will help it get back on track in a 4 pm game at Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Panthers will also be desperate for a win as a four-loss team with two coming to teams that will likely fight for at-large bids at the season’s end.

“I feel like we play better when we’re away,” Fitzgerald said. “I always feel like we have to go and prove something.”

