Missouri State football vs. Arkansas: Live score updates, Highlights

Missouri State takes a 17-0 lead

After the three-and-out, Jason Shelley hit a wide-open Naveon Mitchell for a 20-yard gain. Shelley then scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown while making one man miss before diving into the endzone for a three-score lead.

2Q 12:08 MSU 10 ARK 0

Arkansas goes three-and-out and Naveon Mitchell returns the punt to the Arkansas 44. Bears in business once again.

Missouri State capitalizes off another Arkansas turnover

Facing third-and-5 to start the second quarter, Jason Shelley hit Naveon Mitchell over the middle of the field who took it 45 yards to the Arkansas 30.

The Bears had a chance at a two-touchdown lead, but Shelley missed a wide-open Kevon Latulas in the endzone. They had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Jose Pizano.

Arkansas was close to answering but fumbled at the one

Arkansas looked like it was going to quickly respond when KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson Jr. open deep while beating Caleb Blake in single-coverage. A 64-yard gain ended with the Razorbacks at the MSU 1.

But on the very next play, star running back Rocket Sanders was hit before he reached the goal line and fumbled with Missouri State recovering the ball in the endzone.

Missouri State scores a touchdown after a KJ Jefferson fumble

A 12-play, 64-yard drive ends with Missouri State taking the first lead of the game. Quarterback Jason Shelley had a masterful drive for the Bears which included passes of 18, 17 and 19.

1Q 7:17 0-0

1Q 7:59 0-0

1Q 9:43 0-0

1Q 10:34 0-0

5:30 p.m

Bobby Petrino entered to a chorus of boos from the Arkansas student section, but they weren’t too audible over the loudspeakers blaring pregame. A 20-year-old college student would have been around 10 years old when his scandal at Arkansas took place.

Pregame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — FCS No. 5 Missouri State is on the road this week to play FBS No. 10 Arkansas in what will surely be an interesting evening in the Natural State.

Bobby Petrino, in his third year as MSU’s head coach, makes his return to Fayetteville, where he had a tremendous amount of success as the Razorbacks’ head coach from 2008-11. His infamous motorcycle crash and scandal before the 2012 season led to his firing.

It is unclear how he will be received when he steps onto the Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium field.

The Razorbacks are heavy favorites entering the game, but they haven’t shown any signs that they’ll take the Bears lightly. Sam Pittman, in his third year as the Hogs’ head coach, hasn’t allowed his team to overlook the Bears with dates against Texas A&M and Alabama on deck for the Razorbacks.

Missouri State also has Meaningful games coming after this week with FCS No. 2 South Dakota State visiting the Bears next week in what should be a Giant Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown.

Follow along here for live coverage of the Bears’ and Razorbacks’ Matchup on Saturday starting at 6 pm

Missouri State vs. Arkansas coverage

Missouri State football travels to Arkansas in Bobby Petrino’s highly anticipated return

How time has healed wounds left by Missouri State head Coach Bobby Petrino at Arkansas

What Missouri State Coach Bobby Petrino said on Monday about his return to Arkansas

How Missouri State football can shock the world and upset Arkansas in Bobby Petrino’s return

Arkansas football vs. Missouri State: How to watch, stream, listen to Bobby Petrino’s return

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at [email protected] or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He’s also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 pm