Missouri State football not satisfied after win over Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Even after a win to kick off the season, there’s a different feeling around Missouri State football than there might have been over the last two seasons when the program was winning games and qualifying for the postseason.

There was no rowdy celebration. Sure, the Bears went crazy when Montrae Braswell returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown and smiles were still on their faces.

Still, after a 27-14 win at Central Arkansas to kick off the 2022 season, there was an unsatisfied feeling that how they performed wasn’t quite up to the standard the No. 5 teams in the country have set for themselves.

“We just know that’s not the kind of game we wanted to finish out and play as an offense,” star quarterback Jason Shelley said. “We just gotta come out there and stay focused and show our talents for a whole 60 minutes.”

Shelley was outstanding while throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown while also running for a gain of 76 yards and another score. It was the type of performance that has him as a Walter Payton Award favorite heading into the season as he constantly made plays with his legs whether it was screaming for a touchdown run or creating time to throw down the field.

