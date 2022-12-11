Missouri State basketball falls to Purdue Fort Wayne. What’s next?

During a men’s basketball alumni weekend in which Missouri State welcomed some of the Greatest Bears to wear the maroon and white, the current iteration of the Bears played a brand of basketball that was unrecognizable to those in attendance.

Shot after shot went up from long range with very few going in. The defense struggled to get the stops it needed against a team that would have been circled as a definite win going into what was already seen as a weak non-conference schedule.

A 65-61 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne and the Bears have hit their lowest point in their five years under Coach Dana Ford. After three-straight losses in a similar fashion, they are still looking for the answers that they can’t seem to find.

“It’s a journey, but we have some work to do,” Ford said. “One of the things I like about our group is that they don’t make excuses. As (former Kansas State and Illinois head coach) Bruce Weber would tell me, if nothing changes, nothing changes. Something’s gotta change.”

The Missouri State Bears take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at GSB Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Missouri State (4-6, 1-1) had a single-game program-high 41 attempts from 3-point land with only seven going in. At the same time, the Bears were 18 of 22 from inside the arc while never missing two straight.

It was the result of what continued to be a stagnant offense that didn’t move the ball or create for others. The one-on-one style saw the Bears jack up 3’s at will — no matter who it was. Of the nine players who touched the floor, only NJ Benson didn’t attempt a shot from deep.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button