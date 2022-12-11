Missouri State basketball falls to Purdue Fort Wayne. What’s next?

During a men’s basketball alumni weekend in which Missouri State welcomed some of the Greatest Bears to wear the maroon and white, the current iteration of the Bears played a brand of basketball that was unrecognizable to those in attendance.

Shot after shot went up from long range with very few going in. The defense struggled to get the stops it needed against a team that would have been circled as a definite win going into what was already seen as a weak non-conference schedule.

A 65-61 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne and the Bears have hit their lowest point in their five years under Coach Dana Ford. After three-straight losses in a similar fashion, they are still looking for the answers that they can’t seem to find.

“It’s a journey, but we have some work to do,” Ford said. “One of the things I like about our group is that they don’t make excuses. As (former Kansas State and Illinois head coach) Bruce Weber would tell me, if nothing changes, nothing changes. Something’s gotta change.”

Missouri State (4-6, 1-1) had a single-game program-high 41 attempts from 3-point land with only seven going in. At the same time, the Bears were 18 of 22 from inside the arc while never missing two straight.

It was the result of what continued to be a stagnant offense that didn’t move the ball or create for others. The one-on-one style saw the Bears jack up 3’s at will — no matter who it was. Of the nine players who touched the floor, only NJ Benson didn’t attempt a shot from deep.

Shooting the high number of 3’s was a part of the game plan, but Ford wanted to see it done in a different way.

“Part of it depends on who we elect to go with and play,” Ford said. “We had a smaller lineup and we wanted to try and space the floor as much as possible. We need to get paint touches for kick-out 3’s and that’s the best way to do it. I did not want the amount of 3’s to be off not touching the paint. If we shoot 40 off of paint touches, we shoot 40 off of paint touches. For some of our guys, it’s the best shot for us.”

The 3-point shooting and the overall Offensive system isn’t the only thing going against the Bears right now. They’re currently ranked dead last in all of Division I college basketball in free throw shooting. Their assist numbers took a small step in the right direction but there was a lot more encouragement to be had for fans by seeing football Coach Bobby Petrino in the stands with recruits as reports swirl saying he’s connected to Texas A&M’s Offensive Coordinator vacancy.

Defensively, the Bears allowed the Mastodons to shoot 47.2% from the field and go on a 13-4 run to start the second half to go down by 10. After the Bears climbed back and led by as many as three with 4:55 left , Fort Wayne scored 13 of the game’s final 19 points to win its second road game of the season.

It’s easy to see why players are noticing their confidence is slipping during this rough stretch.

“It just comes down to confidence,” starting guard Alston Mason said. “When we’re playing with confidence, we’re scoring a lot of points and everything looks like it’s flowing easier. But I think sometimes guys get caught up just not being able to do it.”

Concern continues to grow around the team’s Capability of living up to the demands that were set forth before the season. A frustrated fanbase continues to deteriorate while others are calling for Ford’s job as he has two years remaining on his contract after this season while paying him $425,000 annually.

Fans have every right to be frustrated. It should at least look better. In the fifth year of a head coach, those still following expected the program to be further along and not lose home games to middle-of-the-pack Horizon League teams — especially when you see former assistants and players playing at a higher level together elsewhere with Northwestern State currently 8-2, on a seven-game winning streak and with wins at then-No. 15 TCU and MVC foe Illinois State.

It’s going to have to improve quickly although this next five-game stretch isn’t going to be easy.

The Bears have a trip to Oral Roberts on Friday before returning home Dec. 18 to play Central Michigan. They will then close out non-conference play against Sam Houston and then play at Northern Iowa and host Drake. According to KenPom, the Bears are projected to lose four of the five.

“The No. 1 thing is that we gotta keep things in perspective,” Ford said. “This is no fun but it’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened to us in our lives, right? But it’s no fun. We’ve gotta finish the semester strong academically. Once we get that done, we’ve gotta get back on the practice floor, we gotta get to video and we’ve gotta dig in and figure out what’s best for us moving forward.”

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at [email protected] or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He’s also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 pm