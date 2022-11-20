Missouri State basketball dominant in win over MIddle Tennessee

Dana Ford admitted it had been an emotional few days for the Missouri State men’s basketball program. Its starting point guard, who was one of a few veteran leaders, went down with a torn ACL and won’t return for the remainder of the season.

Just two games in, the loss of Saint Peter’s transfer Matthew Lee looked like it had the potential to be a Massive Blow — especially when the Bears had a good opponent in Middle Tennessee State coming to Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a huge loss because Matthew is the Ultimate winner,” head Coach Dana Ford said. “With that said, you have to have a next-man-up mentality because the season’s going to continue on.”

The season continued and the Bears rose to the occasion while delivering one of the more impressive non-conference home victories they’ve had in recent years with a 75-51 win over MTSU.

“I was glad to see them come out with some pop,” Ford said. “Middle Tennessee’s a good team and we just happened to catch them on our day.”

The Bears got 15 or more points from three different players while also holding the Blue Raiders to 34% from the field. Missouri State knocked down 12-of-27 shots from deep and shot 50% overall.

Arkansas transfer Chance Moore scored a game-high 19 points off the bench. Oklahoma transfer Alston Mason, making his first start of the season in place of Lee, scored 16 points with four makes from beyond the arc.

“We know how much of a factor (Lee) is on our team and how important he is,” Mason said. “It kind of just made us more aware that we gotta step up and more guys are going to have to since he’s out. I feel like that’s what I wanted to show today and I wanted to step up and be a leader on this team and hopefully, that leads us to more wins.”

Mason and Moore combined to lead a game-defining stretch that came over the last 6:50 of the first half. The Bears went on an 18-4 run into the break to take a 19-point lead. Moore hit three 3’s over the stretch with Mason adding a triple and a buzzer-beating layup. MTSU never brought the game closer than 15 for the remainder of the afternoon.

The Bears finished with 20 assists on 28 makes from the field. They hadn’t had 20 assists in a game against a Division I opponent since having 21 in a win over Bradley in Feb. 2021. Ford thought the unselfish play was encouraging, especially right after the team’s starting point guard went down.

A lot of the encouragement comes from the construction of the roster which gave him a deeper group of unselfish ballhandlers.

“The Valley’s a team league and you’ve gotta have a really good team to win the Valley,” Ford said. “We’ve been close but we haven’t quite gotten over the hump and we felt like we needed to get a group that could play well in the Valley. You’ve gotta be able to shoot but you’ve also gotta be able to share the ball and you gotta play hard. Ultimately, that’s kind of how we went about it.”

For unselfish as the offense was, the play of the defense can’t be overlooked. The 34% shooting the Bears allowed would have been their fourth-best mark last season just behind the likes of their wins over Long Beach State, Evangel and Sam Houston.

There are early signs that the Bears could be trending towards a good defensive team — or at least better than what they’ve had in recent years when the two previous seasons have come down to one-possession Arch Madness semifinal losses to Drake.

“We have a team that’s a little bit different than in years past,” Ford said. “We’ve had good teams in years past with (Gaige) Prim and (Isiaih) Mosley and (Ja’Monta) Black and those guys were good and had some good games but they were just a different team in which they were an Offensive team.

“They set multiple schools records last season offensively and won with their offense. This team has to win with their defense. On days when we make shots, we’re going to look pretty good. We’ll continue to emphasize winning with our defenses , which is what we did today. When we make shots, we’re going to look even better.”

Missouri State will now hit the road for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas which begins Friday with a 1:30 pm game against UNC Wilmington. The bracket-style event will also see the Bears play Saturday and Sunday.

After the Bahamas trip, the Bears will visit Illinois Chicago for an early-season Missouri Valley Conference matchup. Their next home game is Dec. 3 at 7 pm against Bradley.

