Missouri State basketball dominant in win over Middle Tennessee

Dana Ford admitted it had been an emotional few days for the Missouri State men’s basketball program. Its starting point guard, who was one of a few veteran leaders, went down with a torn ACL and won’t return for the remainder of the season.

Just two games in, the loss of Saint Peter’s transfer Matthew Lee looked like it had the potential to be a Massive Blow — especially when the Bears had a good opponent in Middle Tennessee State coming to Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a huge loss because Matthew is the Ultimate winner,” head Coach Dana Ford said. “With that said, you have to have a next-man-up mentality because the season’s going to continue on.”

The season continued and the Bears rose to the occasion while delivering one of the more impressive non-conference home victories they’ve had in recent years with a 75-51 win over MTSU.

“I was glad to see them come out with some pop,” Ford said. “Middle Tennessee’s a good team and we just happened to catch them on our day.”

The Bears got 15 or more points from three different players while also holding the Blue Raiders to 34% from the field. Missouri State knocked down 12-of-27 shots from deep and shot 50% overall.

