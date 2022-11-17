Missouri Men’s Golf Signs Four in Class of 2023

The Missouri men’s golf program signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period, announced on Tuesday. Nicolas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder are all set to join the Tigers, beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to add four high-quality student-athletes to our roster for Fall 2023,” said Missouri head Coach Mark Hankins . “Each player has displayed the hard work, tournament success and upside Talent we are looking for. I expect all of them to come in next fall and vie for a spot in our starting five. Competition and depth is critical to push us forward and drive us to be the best we can be, individually and as a team.”

Nicolas Dominguez

Mexico City, Mexico • Peterson School

• Represented the Mexico National Team in 2020 and 2021

• Ranked No. 55 in the world Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings – Class of 2023

• Ranked No. 61 in the world junior rankings by Golfweek

• Finished first at the Copa Zona Centro and Mazatlán Junior Classic in 2022, while placing second at Copa Zona Centro in 2020

“I chose Mizzou because I think that I can be the best version of myself with the opportunities that both Coach Hankins and Coach Leroux are giving me and I am Grateful for that,” Dominguez said. “I also think that I will have a great time with everyone that will be involved with my life during the next four years at Mizzou.”

Nolan Haynes

Barberton, Ohio • Archbishop Hoban High School

• Ranked the No. 1 junior golfer in the state of Ohio according to Junior GolfScoreboard and Golfweek

• Ranked No. 45 in the World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings – Class of 2023

• Led Archbishop Hoban to the Ohio State High School Championship in 2020, while finishing runner-up in 2019 and 2021

• Advanced to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National three times during his career – the second-most Appearances all time

• Carded an 11-under par 60 in the final round at the 2022 AJGA Justin Thomas Open Championship, breaking the course record by two shots (previously held by PGA Tour member Justin Thomas)

• Four-time first-team all-district, all-county and all-city honoree

• Owns a scoring average of 72.5 during his high school career

“Missouri checks off every box to be a successful athlete and student,” Haynes said. “My goal has always been to become a professional golfer. I feel with the help of Coach Hankins, the Mizzou golf facilities, warm weather year-round and my teammates, that goal is reachable. I love the work ethic that Coach Hankins has instilled in his players and I cannot wait to get started. Playing in the SEC will prepare me to compete against the best players in the world on the Hardest courses.”

Peyton Purvis

Paducah, Ky. • McCracken County High School

• Earned four top-10 finishes at American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tournaments

• Ranked No. 137 in World Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings – Class of 2023

• Collected two top-five finishes on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour, finishing first at the 2021 Hampton Cove Junior Classic

• Also won five Championships on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tour with six top-five finishes

• Member of the golf team at St. Mary’s High School for two years, finishing third at the state Championship as a junior, while twice earning all-region honors

“I am so excited for the opportunity Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the University of Missouri have provided me,” Purvis said. “It has always been a goal of mine to play in the SEC against some of the best Golfers in the country. From the moment I set foot on campus, I felt Mizzou was the place for me. The academic and Athletic opportunities will hopefully help me in my pursuit to one day play professional golf. I can’t wait to join the coaches and team next fall as a Tiger!”

Brock Snyder

Ames, Iowa • Gilbert High School

• Claimed the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship

• Collected three top-10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour

• Won the State Farm Youth Classic

• Helped lead Gilbert High School (Iowa) to two state high school team championships

• Comes from a golf family as dad and mom both played professional golf after college Careers at Kansas and Missouri State, respectively, while sister, Britta, is currently on the Baylor Women’s golf team

“I can’t wait to get on campus and join the team, take advantage of the great facilities and be coached by Coach Hankins,” Snyder said. “As soon as I met Coach Hankins, Coach Leroux and the guys on the team, I knew that Mizzou was where I wanted to be. I know Coach Hankins has big plans for the golf program and I’m honored to be a part of this team. I’m super excited to become a Tiger!”

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

For all the latest on Mizzou Men’s Golf, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MizzouMensGolf.