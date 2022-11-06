Missouri men’s basketball begins new era under Gates | Mizzou Men’s Basketball
Missouri men’s basketball Coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season.
“I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Gates’ confidence in his coaching style was reflected in MU’s exhibition win over Washington University on Thursday, as he calmly strode the sideline unphased by the Tigers’ slow start.
The first-year Coach and revamped Tigers will begin their nonconference slate against Southern Indiana on Monday. The Screaming Eagles start their first season at the Division I level — having made the jump from Division II to join the Ohio Valley Conference.
Gates and his staff have had to build almost an entirely new team with just three returning players (Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III), along with improving a side that went 12-21 overall and 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play last season.
Eight of the Tigers’ first nine games are at home before the schedule quickly Ramps up — a highly anticipated home game against Rival Kansas on Dec. 10, UCF in Sunrise, Florida on Dec. 17 and the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois in St. Louis on Dec. 22. MU then begins conference play against two of the best in the SEC, with a home game against Kentucky on Dec. 28 and a road Showdown at Arkansas on Jan. 4.
“This is not going to be an easy season by any stretch of the imagination. We’ll have to work for everything that we receive,” Gates said.
With a new era set to begin after the departure of Cuonzo Martin and a large chunk of last season’s group gone, Gates has crafted an intriguing roster of new talent to play alongside a key returner.
The star
Despite several departures after last season, the Tigers were able to retain their best player: Kobe Brown. The forward was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season, and he opted to stay despite the change in head coach.
“Kobe elected not to put his name in the portal, and I’m very grateful of that because he does give us a centerpiece in our program, someone with the Accolades that he has (and) playing ability as well,” Gates said.
Brown was named preseason first-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches and will be expected to put up similar numbers from a season ago. He is also expected to be a leader in a locker room full of newcomers. Even though many of his new teammates will be getting their first taste of SEC basketball, Brown said the new faces are prepared for the transition.
“Even though they came from lower conferences, they’ve had experiences playing against Power Five teams,” Brown said. “And then, they’re all older guys, fifth-year seniors, so I feel like they have a lot of great experience.”
Following Gates
Within the large group of transfers, four players followed Gates to MU from Cleveland State. Guards D’Moi Hodge, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg, as well as center Mabor Majak, all played under Gates and will have differing roles this season.
Gomillion was the Horizon League’s defensive player of the year for the 2020-21 season, and Hodge led the Vikings in scoring last year. Sternberg may not see as much time on the floor for MU, but Gates’ trust in him is evident as he was named one of the Captains and was the most vocal player on the sideline during the Wash U game.
“They allow our team, thus far, to build in confidence but also have peer coaching, Gates said. “Where it’s not just coming from me, it’s coming from their teammates; it’s coming from their roommates.”
Other new transfers
Gates’ also added guard DeAndre Gholston, who played against Gates’ Cleveland State teams for two seasons with Milwaukee. In addition to Hodge, Gholston is a capable scorer. He led the Panthers in scoring the last two seasons and admires the Tigers’ leadership across the board.
“Everyone has a voice in this program. So if one person sees something, they can say something and lead us in that way,” Gholston said.
The Tigers added another intriguing mid-major transfer in Noah Carter, a do-it-all forward who averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Northern Iowa last season.
Point guard Nick Honor was the only Power Five transfer, from Clemson. He was named as another captain, and Gates said he expects Honor and anyone else playing point guard to be a vocal leader this season.
A familiar face
The transfer who received the most attention this offseason, however, was former Missouri State and Rock Bridge guard Isiaih Mosley. While he is among the list of transfers, he will be a familiar name for Columbia high school basketball fans.
Following a MSHSAA Class 5 title in 2019, Mosley starred with the Bears, averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. His scoring ability and 50-40-90 shooting splits garnered NBA Draft buzz, as well as a nomination for the Jerry West award, awarded annually to the nation’s top shooting guard.
Gates emphasized that Mosley, who dished out four assists to go with 11 points against Wash U, can do more than score.
“What I’ve been impressed (by) the most is his playmaking ability, his ability to pass, his unselfish spirit that he’s been playing with,” Gates said. “He’s been doing things with less dribbles. And those things matter, especially at this level when the space is shrinking faster.”
JUCO pipeline
Gates and his staff secured commitments from the top-two players at the junior-college level in Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II.
East II spent seasons with UMass and Bradley before joining John A. Logan College last season. He averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game playing for now-MU Assistant Kyle Smithpeters.
Diarra joins the Tigers from Garden City Community College, where he averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds last season. At 6-foot-10, he will be expected to help man the paint — an area that was a problem for the Tigers last season.
High-flying freshman
With this season’s Tigers Heavily constructed through the transfer portal, Gates also helped solidify a key piece of MU’s future. He helped get four-star forward Aidan Shaw to re-commit to Missouri after he initially decommitted following Martin’s departure.
“He’s a high-energy dude, unbelievable rebounder, great cutter, good catch and shoot. We have to get better at our player development, which is what we’ve been attacking, left-hand, off-hand development, right-hand development, get off the bounce, but I’m excited about his retention, his ability to get lost in the details, and his energy is contagious,” Gates said.
