Missouri football willing to buy out 2023 game at Memphis l Source

Missouri is looking to buy out its football game at Memphis for the 2023 season, a source within the Memphis Athletic department told The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday. The source requested anonymity because no official decision has been made.

Missouri announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday and was previously scheduled to face Memphis on Sept. 23 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to complete its home-and-home series. However, the date was announced as TBD – meaning to be determined – instead of Memphis.

According to the source, the game is still on as scheduled but Missouri officials have said they are willing to pay the $250,000 cancellation fee for the game. As the source said, the situation is “forcing Memphis to look at other options” and expects the situation to be resolved sooner than later.

Missouri officials discussed moving the game to St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center per a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. However, a decision has yet to be finalized and the source stated both schools remain in ongoing discussions.

Memphis and Missouri scheduled their series in 2010 initially for 2015 and 2016. However, the teams didn’t meet until 2018 when Memphis traveled to Missouri and lost 65-33.

Should Missouri pull out of the game, Memphis now has to fill two non-conference openings since North Texas, which was scheduled for 2023, will be an AAC Matchup with North Texas moving into the conference after this season.

Memphis’ non-conference games for next season are at Arkansas State (Sept. 9) and hosting Boise State. The Boise State date remains to be determined as that game was scheduled for Sept. 23 or Sept. 30 according to documents obtained by The Commercial Appeal.