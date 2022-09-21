Missouri football willing to buy out 2023 game at Memphis l Source

Missouri is looking to buy out its football game at Memphis for the 2023 season, a source within the Memphis Athletic department told The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday. The source requested anonymity because no official decision has been made.

Missouri announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday and was previously scheduled to face Memphis on Sept. 23 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to complete its home-and-home series. However, the date was announced as TBD – meaning to be determined – instead of Memphis.

GIANNOTTO:Seth Henigan is playing too well to play what-if with Grant Gunnell

GRANT GUNNELL:Ryan Silverfield addresses Grant Gunnell’s transfer ahead of Memphis-North Texas Matchup

HALL OF FAME:De’Angelo Williams, Elliot Perry among 2022 Memphis Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button