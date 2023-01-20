Missouri football lands former top-25 Recruit Miami QB Jake Garcia

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 Recruit in the Class of 2021 who entered the NCAA transfer Portal on Tuesday. He chose Missouri after a shotgun courtship, and sources said he’s expected to enroll there by the end of this week.”

Garcia started his college football career with the Hurricanes in 2021, which he redshirted. In his sophomore year with Miami, he appeared in eight games and passed for 803 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions while completing just 59.7 percent of his pass attempts.

Long before he decided to take his talents from Miami to Missouri football, Garcia had received plenty of offers from big college programs when he was still in high school. He got offers from the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and the Purdue Boilermakers. He committed to the USC Trojans before decommitting and heading to Miami.

There’s no assurance that Garcia will be the starter right away for Missouri football in 2023. The Tigers still have Brady Cook, who passed for 2,734 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 13 games for the team in the 2022 college football season. Missouri football also still has second-year quarterback Sam Horn. Cook, Garcia, and Horn will likely compete for the starting quarterback role in the next season for the Tigers, who finished the 2022 season with a 6-7 overall record.