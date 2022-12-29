Missouri basketball beats Kentucky at Mizzou Arena

Missouri men’s basketball came into Wednesday’s battle against Kentucky riding high after a win against Illinois last week. The Tigers came out of it even higher, after upsetting the Wildcats 89-75 at Mizzou Arena.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s upset win.

Hot start

Kentucky wasn’t able to run with Missouri early on. D’Moi Hodge got the scoring started for the Tigers, who were able to turn the heat up in the opening minutes.

It a way it was simple. The Tigers hit their shots while the Wildcats simply didn’t.

When MU took a 10-point 17-7 lead with 14:14 left in the first half, it had made 64% of its field goals. UK had hit just three of its nine attempts.

Consistently in the opening stretch, Missouri, whether it was Noah Carter, Tre Gomillion or Hodge, grabbed Kentucky’s rebounds. The Tigers then hustled down the floor, trying to set up easy buckets.

