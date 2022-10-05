Missouri basketball adds Jordan Butler, a Class of 2023 7-footer

Jordan Butler towers over those around him. His 7-foot, 195 pound frame sticks out like a sore thumb even in a gym with other basketball players. That size (and of course, his interior defense, rebounding and touch around the rim) is part of what makes the four-star recruit so coveted.

Wednesday afternoon, the Class of 2023 Recruit made his college decision. Butler announced in a gymnasium lined with students that he will play for the Missouri Tigers basketball program.

“Everything from the coaching staff to the playing style (separated Missouri),” Butler told Reporters after the announcement. “Major thing was how well they develop their players, get them to the league. Their resume is really good … I want to play an NBA player and I think that’s my best chance (at) Missouri.”

Butler is the No. 119 Recruit nationally in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 2 Recruit in South Carolina behind Legacy Early College (Greenville) four-star Coen Carr. A center, Butler is No. 15 at the position in this year’s senior class nationally.

He chose Missouri over his other two finalists, South Carolina and Auburn.

Butler said he knew where he would be headed on Saturday. The senior held offers from eight Division I basketball programs according to 247Sports.com. He also held offers from Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Alabama. Butler said the process was stressful and that he’s glad to finish up his recruitment prior to his senior season.

“I’m glad to get it over with,” Butler said.

