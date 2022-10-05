Missouri basketball adds Jordan Butler, a Class of 2023 7-footer

Jordan Butler towers over those around him. His 7-foot, 195 pound frame sticks out like a sore thumb even in a gym with other basketball players. That size (and of course, his interior defense, rebounding and touch around the rim) is part of what makes the four-star recruit so coveted.

Wednesday afternoon, the Class of 2023 Recruit made his college decision. Butler announced in a gymnasium lined with students that he will play for the Missouri Tigers basketball program.

“Everything from the coaching staff to the playing style (separated Missouri),” Butler told Reporters after the announcement. “Major thing was how well they develop their players, get them to the league. Their resume is really good … I want to play an NBA player and I think that’s my best chance (at) Missouri.”

Butler is the No. 119 Recruit nationally in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 2 Recruit in South Carolina behind Legacy Early College (Greenville) four-star Coen Carr. A center, Butler is No. 15 at the position in this year’s senior class nationally.

He chose Missouri over his other two finalists, South Carolina and Auburn.

Butler said he knew where he would be headed on Saturday. The senior held offers from eight Division I basketball programs according to 247Sports.com. He also held offers from Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Alabama. Butler said the process was stressful and that he’s glad to finish up his recruitment prior to his senior season.

“I’m glad to get it over with,” Butler said.

HS HOOPS:History made: Blue Ridge wins first boys basketball state championship

More:Christ Church basketball star John Butler Jr. commits to Florida State

VOTE HERE:The Greenville News Week 6 high school football Athlete of the Week poll

His older brother, John Butler, spent the 2021-22 season at Florida State but departed for the NBA after just one season playing for the Seminoles.

“Not just as a coach, but as a dad – you’re just proud,” said Christ Church boys basketball Coach John Butler Sr., who is John Jr. and Jordan Butler’s dad. “Just proud to see your kids reach their dreams and what they worked so hard for. It’s a proud moment.”

During Butler’s junior season, he led Christ Church to a 19-6 record (9-2 Region 1-AA) while averaging 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. During the 2020-21 season he and older brother John led the Cavaliers to a Class AA state championship. Christ Church defeated Gray Collegiate for the 2021 AA State Championship that season.

Last season Christ Church fell in the second round of the AA Playoffs at Landrum, 64-48.

Joe Dandron is a Reporter covering high school athletics for The Greenville News. Contact him at [email protected] and 864-415-6213. Joe is a Graduate of Michigan State University and a native of Montague, Michigan. They began covering high school sports for The News in 2021.