Missouri Announces Contract Extension for Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri has agreed to a two-year contract extension with football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, the school announced Saturday morning before the team’s game against Kentucky.

The extension will keep Drinkwitz with the program through the 2027 season. He originally signed an agreement through the 2025 campaign after arriving in Columbia in ’19.

“My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President Choi, and AD Reed-Francois for their faith in me as a Coach and leader,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program. We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution. We are grateful for the investment in our program from the administration and excited about the future of Mizzou Football!”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button