Missoula YMCA closing in on $15M campaign goal for new facility

MISSOULA – With the countdown to the new year underway, the Missoula Family YMCA is looking to ring in 2023 having reached the $12 million mark in its ongoing capital campaign.

The organization this week said it had raised $11.8 million in its goal to collect $15 million in its Here for Good campaign. That leaves just $200,000 left outstanding.

“The support of our Here for Good capital campaign has been amazing,” said Heather Foster, CEO of the Missoula Y. “We’re just shy of having raised 80% of the project’s full $15 million cost. Our goal is to raise another $200,000 by Dec. 31.”

The YMCA launched its campaign last September with a goal of renovating and revitalizing its dated Russell Street campus. The organization has served hundreds of thousands of western Montanans since it opened in 1967.

But while the number of people who use the facility has grown, the Y’s physical spaces have remained unchanged and have become dated. The current facility on Russell Street opened in 1987, and its childcare center operates from a donated modular trailer, circa the 1970s.

In addition to a new childcare center, the multimillion-dollar project includes building a new youth innovation center, a new fitness studio and an expanded drop-in childcare center.

The project already has backing from many local and statewide philanthropic donors, including the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, which recently committed $2 million toward a new childcare building.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2023.

“Our Y has always put a lot of energy into being a good fiscal steward,” Foster added. “We’re a debt-free organization and we really pride ourselves on working with donors to make sure we’re using their gifts to make the greatest, most positive impact possible.”

All dollars raised are tax deductible and support the campaign. Naming opportunities are available. More information on the YMCA Here for Good campaign can be found at ymcahereforgood.com.