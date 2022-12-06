Missoula Sentinel grad Jennifer Keddy wins professional beach volleyball tournament

Western Montana volleyball fans may remember Jennifer Keddy from her impressive run at Missoula Sentinel that ended with a third all-state award in 2009.

The 6-foot-4 Dynamo went on to a stellar career at Cal Poly, where she earned Big West Conference Player of the Year honors in 2011 before moving on to play professionally in Europe for five years.

Keddy is back in the States now, spiking her way to success on the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) Tour for two seasons. This past weekend, she and teammate Carly Kan, playing together for the first time, won the AVP Pro Series Central Florida Open in Tavares, Florida.

The duo was seeded sixth and practiced very little together before jumping into the mix. Together they reeled off five wins in the sand, including a three-setter in the Championship over Emily Capers and Geena Urango, 21-17, 19-21, 15-11.

“We’re still trying to process what just happened,” Keddy told Volleyballmag.com. “It’s crazy. I’m shaking.

“I don’t even know what to say. We came in and we had no expectations, Let’s go play volleyball, and we played volleyball.”

The 31-year-old Keddy currently resides in Austin, Texas. She has six siblings, including three brothers and three sisters.

The 27-year-old Kan, who played college volleyball at Missouri and Hawaii, led the tournament in hitting percentage and hit over .800 in the Championship match. The Hawaii native stands 5-9.