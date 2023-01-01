Missoula ranked in top 10 medium-sized arts cities in US

Missoula Landed in the top 10 for medium-sized communities in a Nationwide Arts Vibrancy Index study.

The report, released earlier this month, ranks cities and towns based on arts providers and community and government support.

It’s produced by SMU DataArts, based at Southern Methodist University, in a joint project between its Meadows School of the Arts and the Cox School of Business. It has been publishing the index annually since 2015, minus a hiatus year in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Garden City returned to the top 10 for medium-sized communities with populations between 100,000 and 1 million, for the first time since 2019. Bozeman is ranked in the category as well. In 2020, it took No. 7. This year, however, the lists are provided without numbered rankings.

According to the interactive map, the following Montana counties also ranked in the 90th percentile or above: Flathead, Lewis and Clark and Silver Bow.

In the news release, Zannie Voss, the director of SMU DataArts, said, “we heard from communities that emergency relief from local and state governments empowered arts organizations to serve their constituents in innovative ways, from donating space or resources to amplifying conversations on equity . Simply stated, arts vibrancy did not go dormant throughout the pandemic.”

The report is developed based on three criteria: “supply, demand and public support for arts and culture, each of which is composed of four detailed measures. We gauge supply as total arts providers, demand with measures of total nonprofit arts dollars in the community, and public support as state and federal arts funding,” according to the release.

They adjust values ​​per capita so that cities of varied sizes are included.

The report has “helped organizations evaluate where to relocate or focus their operations; provided clarity for funders on how and where to invest; and made it easier than ever for communities to learn how to cultivate arts vibrancy in their area,” the release says.

The models include an “arts and culture ecosystem” breakdown, that counts individual artists; arts and cultural organizations; community (overall arts and entertainment activities and arts and culture providers); and government support, both state and federal.

The information for “arts providers” is collected from county and ZIP code data from the US Census Bureau. Numbers for arts and cultural organizations are taken from 990 tax forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

The report provides some breakdowns, but no raw numbers. (Inquiries were not answered by deadline). In the “arts provider” category, Missoula ranked 20th overall and “scores within the top 2% on overall Arts Providers, with particular strengths in arts and culture employees.”

Missoula ranked 41st in “arts dollars,” which includes program revenue, contributed revenue, total expenses and total compensation. The city is 26th in “government support,” which includes state and federal dollars and grants.

The list of top 10 medium-sized cities includes areas struggling with affordable housing: Bozeman and Missoula join Santa Fe, New Mexico; Boulder, Colorado; Ithaca, New York; and San Rafael, California.

The same is true of the top 10 list for small communities of 10,000 to 50,000 people, which includes cities like Hailey, Idaho; Jackson, Wyoming; Key West, Florida; and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The top 10 medium-sized cities

(Populations of 100,000 to 1 million, in alphabetical order)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Boulder, Colorado

Bozeman, Montana

Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa,

Ithaca, New York

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

Missoula, Montana

Pittsfield, Maine

San Rafael, California

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Missoula’s past rankings

Since SMU began publishing the index in 2015, Missoula has placed in the top 10 for the medium-sized cities all but one year. The center’s website said cities can be shuffled in and out of placement because of many factors: Openings or closures of arts districts or spaces is one. The rankings include a per-capita calculation, so an increase in population could dilute the “vibrancy.” Cost-of-living adjustments can play a role, too, as well as calculations about distances traveled to attend events.

Results since 2015

(in medium-sized category)

2022: Top 10 (no rankings within the top 10)