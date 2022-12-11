Missoula Performing arts groups close year on high note after Rocky beginning

Local theater, dance and traditional performing arts groups like the Missoula Symphony Orchestra said attendance has increased over the course of 2022, a year that began with an omicron surge and is closing with often sold-out crowds that more closely resemble 2019.

For instance, the Symphony started the year by bumping its annual family concert from January until May. This month’s three-concert run of Holiday Pops! sold out two nights, with the third around three-quarters full.

Bare Bait Dance similarly began its year with shuffling, as it debuted in its new base, the Westside Theater, in January. By fall, the contemporary modern Troupe held its first holiday show, “Hello Winter!,” and it was their most successful yet.

According to Joe Martinez, the artistic director of MCT Inc., “live theater has just taken off.” He’s done four shows since September, working with Missoula Community Theater and with other groups.

Michael Legg, the artistic director of the Montana Repertory Theater, said “what we’re seeing is a beautiful saturation of the market.”

At the University of Montana School of Theater & Dance, a modern and very Theatrical adaptation of the “Call of the Wild” sold out its final evening, placing the staff in a position that hadn’t experienced in years: Turning away customers who, in classic Missoula style, didn’t buy tickets in advance.

Missoula Symphony

The symphony’s Holiday Pops! was held in the Dennison Theatre, and had 140 people on stage, including a full Chorale without masks, for the first time since before the pandemic.

It was “so joyful. That’s the adjective I came away with last weekend,” said Julia Tai, the artistic director.

It was the biggest concert they’ve had, not including the outdoor Symphony in the Park, since she was hired in fall 2020.

She said attendance progressively increased through the year, particularly since fall as the mood around large public events seemed to shift.

“Last spring, we had a couple of successful concerts — it didn’t feel quite as free and normal,” Tai said. Outside of its main-stage season, they’ve been able to add new public programs, such as free chamber concerts for families at the Missoula Public Library. Schools have been more open to guest performances.

Montana Repertory Theatre

The Montana Rep started 2022 with Productions on the road, which naturally was complicated. The touring educational play, “The Castle with a Thousand Lights,” saw cancellations, because schools didn’t have the capacity to host them, said Legg, their artistic director.

“When we went back to producing in the fall, audiences were so happy to be back, and we were happy to see them,” he said.

The Rep’s annual touring show in April was “Re-Entry,” a verbatim play based on interviews with Marines about their experiences before and after deployment. They opened in Missoula before heading to Plains, Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls.

“Some of the places we would ordinarily tour were not either open to us, or not able to generate the kind of audiences we usually see for that kind of tour,” he said.

Because of that, the Rep is going to take a hiatus from doing a tour in 2023 and look to return the following season.

“Luckily with the Rep, we have a very diverse set of funding resources. We’re trying to balance out our revenue streams and bring in a mix of private foundations and government funding and individual donors,” he said.

They’re going to work on educational plays, such as a playwright in the schools program, where a Writer will work with students on their own Scripts and then Actors will perform them.

By the fall, the Rep was able to resume projects that were sometimes impossible at earlier points in the pandemic.

“Buckle Up 2: On the Road Again” Featured original short plays by national writers, performed in cars parked around downtown Missoula — professional and student Actors in the front, audience in the back. It has a small audience by design, and several of the evenings are sold out.

Legg said they always want to have a nontraditional offering each season, and these site-specific ones draw a younger demographic.

“It’s definitely a younger audience,” he said. “It’s an audience that is interested in events, interested in something that doesn’t feel traditional.”

UM School of Theater & Dance

John Kenneth DeBoer, the director of the school and a Professor of theater, said that by April they “felt ourselves coming out from Underneath everything that we had been dealing with.”

There were still considerations about protecting student and staff members’ health. The semester ended with “She Loves Me,” a big musical in conjunction with the School of Music. Since then, they’ve been keeping that momentum going with Productions of “Cabaret,” “The Call of the Wild” and dance performances such as Dance on Location and Dance Underground. They’re able to work and produce in a way that feels more “spontaneous and exciting.”

What he’s noticed around the community as a whole is that “people are responding to things that are inherently theatrical,” and “if they’re not experienced live, then you don’t get their full impact.”

“Call of the Wild,” for instance, is a familiar title but this fresh interpretation is modern and theater-specific. Students portray human and animal characters, narrate as a sort of Greek chorus, and move around the full span of the black-box Masquer Theatre.

“It was adapted in such a way that it was an inherently theatrical experience,” he said. “We were really pleased that we were able to sell out our final weekend, for the first time in two years.”

Dance Underground, held in the basement of the PAR/TV Building as a Spotlight on student work in progress, sold out its four shows in the first week of December, competing against Holiday Pops! and First Friday openings, and more.

In the school’s largest stage with a capacity of 400, the Montana Theatre, ticket sales haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. “Cabaret” was roughly 60% of capacity, for instance.

DeBoer said he hopes it becomes a habit, and that “people really program live performance back into their lives, because now that we’ve learned how precious it can be when it’s taken away and hope it means all the more to people moving forward. “

Missoula Community Theatre

MCT Inc. ended 2021 with cast members performing in clear masks. Capacity in the MCT Center for Performing Arts was limited. By spring, numbers for “Into the Woods” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” were improving, but capacity was still limited.

The showings for “The Addams Family” musical and a children’s show, “The ArtistoCats,” were strong enough that it caught them by surprise.

“The majority of the tickets for the last two community shows have been a lot of walk-ups and a lot of just single-ticket buyers” said Martinez, the artistic director. He’s not sure if people have fallen out of the habit of planning via subscription packages. But it can yield surprises, such as a snowy Sunday evening on Dec. 4, when walk-ups who weren’t deterred by the weather nearly filled the house.

While the Pandemic isn’t over, Martinez said there’s a visible “spark of excitement” for live performers and entertainment seems to be thriving again.

Bare Bait Dance

Bare Bait Dance spent the initial portion of the year weighing precautions like masks, capacity levels and worrying about whether a dancer might get sick, said French, the group’s artistic director. Things began to normalize with April’s “When the Dust Settles,” an original evening length work she choreographed. The audiences weren’t pushing on spacing, more boosters were available and the seats were filled.

By fall, their Workflow has felt “100% normal.”

They’ve seen supporters come back and bring new faces. Many are “seeing it for the first time in many years, and realized how important it was,” she said.

Venue manager, dancer and filmmaker Kelly Bouma and Mike Steinberg have continued filming their shows. They’re releasing them for rental on Vimeo for a limited time. Not only does it make their work more accessible, but it allows them to continue building a high-quality Archive of their original work.

Bare Bait, which also manages the West Side Theater, hosted outside acts including Fubuki Daiko, a Japanese drumming ensemble; and the Nervous Theatre, a Bozeman contemporary theater group.

An independent group of Missoula theater-makers produced “Next to Normal,” a contemporary rock musical, at the venue as well.

The ZACC Show Room

The Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center is a flexible space that in the past year has hosted everything from live music by local and touring bands, comedy, readings, independent theater, screenings for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, and more.

The venue has “been busy this whole time,” via safety rules, masks and livestreams, according to the space’s manager, Mikyla Veis.

Attendance has seen a “slight increase” over the course of the year. She attributes it to the fact that the ZACC, which moved into its new building in late 2019, has been fully functional for more than a year now, and new people are discovering them and their programming.

With the wide range of community-oriented events they host, demand on their space has been high.

“It’s really hard for us to find spots for people now,” she said. They’re booked roughly six months out, with no Saturday Slots available. (Currently, they don’t produce public events on Mondays and Tuesdays if they can help it so that their staff can have consecutive days off.)

Jazzoula, the community festival that brings together local performers, moved to the ZACC for its return. Its return in the spring from dormancy since 2019 was so successful that they added another event in the fall.

Five different independent theater groups work with the Show Room, and despite the risks of a live performance, “people support each other really well,” she said. For instance, a Premiere of Laramie Dean’s “I Am Acquainted with the Night” by MissCast Productions was successful because of the writer’s long involvement with theater, independently and through his drama instruction at Hellgate High School.

“If you have something that is locally written and locally produced and has a reasonably sized cast… that is actually going to be a big net,” she said.

In September, an independent company called Missoula Backyard Theater sold out five nights of “Rent or Die.” Billed as a “housing farce,” it was written by Kenneth Grinde and Jesse Brenneman. It details the attempts of the Tenants of a historic apartment building who learn that their Landlord is going to sell the place out from under them. They staged it in the backyard of Grinde’s building (with the landlord’s blessing) on ​​South Third Street West with naturally limited capacity.

The Montana Actors Theater brought back “The Rocky Horror Show Live!” to the Wilma for the first time since 2019. A staple of Halloween in Missoula, the decision wasn’t without risks. Yet they sold out two nights, and another two only had free seats in the upper balcony, according to director Reimers. He also led a Valentine’s Cabaret called “Tryst,” at the ZACC Show Room in February, and that sold out.

“Missoula is advertised as a vibrant arts community, but the last few years were rough for performers and patrons,” said Reid Reimers, an actor and director.

“My experience is that the ‘artists’ in town are also your neighbor and your barista and your oil change guy. This is an arts community, and I feel we are all ready to get back to celebrating that,” he said.