Mississippi’s largest fine arts festival kicks off in Ocean Springs on Nov. 5

Mississippi’s largest fine arts festival is a little over a week away, with this year’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival kicking off in downtown Ocean Springs on November 5 and 6.

The festival — named in Honor of the original Potter of Shearwater Pottery, Peter Anderson — is returning once again to the Gulf Coast for the weekend from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, featuring live music, art vendors, demonstrations, and children’s activities.

Approximately 150,000 visitors are estimated to attend the event each year, along with over 400 artists that put their skills on display.

Attendees will be able to listen to musical performances by Karate Kids, Saint Social, Jessica Horton, and more while watching painting, sculpting, and pottery demonstrations at some artists’ booths.

Here’s the full schedule of entertainment acts for the weekend:

Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Karate Kids

Saint Social

Cashus Culpepper

Joe Carubba

Jessica Horton (2:00-5:00 p.m.)

Sunday, November 6 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Karate Kids

Saint Social

Cashus Culpepper

Joe Carubba

Jessica Horton (2:00-5:00 p.m.)

Artists ages eight to 18 will be selling their one-of-a-kind items on Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on the grounds of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art as well.

The Gulf Coast Research Laboratory of the University of Southern Mississippi will also be holding a hands-on marine education area, where visitors can experience a variety of displays, artifacts, and activities.

A Park ‘n’ Ride shuttle service will be available throughout the downtown area throughout the weekend.