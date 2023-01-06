Mississippi State Women’s basketball drops second straight at Tennessee

The start of the new year hasn’t been kind to Mississippi State Women’s basketball. After closing 2022 with seven straight wins, including a win against Vanderbilt on Dec. 29 to open SEC play, the Bulldogs have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under Coach Sam Purcell.

MSU (12-4, 1-2 SEC) fell at home against Ole Miss on Jan. 1. The Bulldogs followed that up with an 80-69 loss at Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) on Thursday.

Mississippi State kept the contest close − never losing a quarter by more than four points after a 25-18 hole in the first quarter. However, struggles on the Offensive glass allowed too many opportunities for a Tennessee team which appears to have found a groove after a slow start to a season with high expectations.

