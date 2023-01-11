Mississippi State vs. Georgia odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven model

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC Matchup at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is 11-4 overall and 9-0 at home, while MSU is 12-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Mississippi State is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 128.5. Before Entering any Mississippi State vs. Georgia picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Mississippi State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia vs. Mississippi State:

Georgia vs. Mississippi State spread: Georgia +2.5

Georgia vs. Mississippi State over/under: 128.5 points

Georgia vs. Mississippi State money line: Georgia +120, Mississippi State -140

Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks: See Picks here

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Mississippi State was able to grind out a solid win over the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, winning 64-54. MSU’s forward Will McNair Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with seven rebounds. Tolu Smith also had a strong showing against the Rebels, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal.

Smith leads Mississippi State in both scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.8 rebounds per game). The senior is knocking down 59.5% of his field goals this season and he’s made over 70% of his free throws in four of his last seven outings.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, Georgia came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 82-75. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of guard Kario Oquendo, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Georgia is scoring 71.9 points per game on average this season, but the Bulldogs have scored at least 75 points in five of their last six games. Georgia knocked off No. 21 Auburn in its last home game thanks to a big performance from Terry Roberts, who scored 26 points against the Tigers.

How to make Georgia vs. Mississippi State Picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.