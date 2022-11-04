Mississippi State vs. Auburn prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 10 best bets by proven model

The Auburn Tigers will open a new era when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. Auburn fired head Coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week, naming Cadillac Williams the interim coach. Mississippi State is looking to snap a two-game losing skid following losses to Kentucky and Alabama. Auburn is 2-6 against the spread, while Mississippi State is 4-3-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Mississippi State picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Auburn and just locked in its CFB Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Mississippi State vs. Auburn:

Mississippi State vs. Auburn spread: Mississippi State -10.5

Mississippi State vs. Auburn over/under: 52 points

Mississippi State vs. Auburn money line: Mississippi State -400, Auburn 310

Mississippi State vs. Auburn picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

Why Mississippi State can cover

Auburn has been one of the biggest disasters in college football this season, leading to the firing of its Coach on Monday. The Tigers are riding a four-game losing streak and have lost their last three games by double digits. They have only played two road games this season, losing to Georgia by 32 points in early October and to Ole Miss by 14 points in mid-October.

Mississippi State had an extra week to prepare for this game following its open date last week, and its offense has scored at least 39 points in five games this season. Junior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns, giving the Bulldogs more Offensive Firepower than Auburn. The Tigers have only picked up one win in their last nine conference games, making them a team to avoid right now.

Why Auburn can cover

An interim coach can often lead to a spark the following week. In fact, Charlotte beat Rice by 33 points as a 15-point underdog in its first game under an interim coach just last week. The Tigers are led by veteran running back Tank Bigsby, who has rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Bigsby’s success was a major reason why Williams, who has been coaching the running backs for four seasons, was promoted to the interim position. Bigsby is facing a Mississippi State defense that allowed 196 rushing yards to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. several weeks ago. The Bulldogs have only picked up four wins in their last 15 games against SEC West opponents, making this spread look too large.

How to make Auburn vs. Mississippi State Picks

The model has simulated Mississippi State vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mississippi State vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.