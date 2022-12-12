Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs rise in AP Poll

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball squad has risen to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll.

The Bulldogs climbed six spots from their previous 23rd ranking, becoming the biggest risers in this week’s poll. They took down Big Ten opponent Minnesota by a score of 69-51 on Sunday evening to improve their record to a perfect 9-0.

The program’s record speaks for itself, but the dominance that MSU has had on the court has certainly not gone unnoticed. First-year head Coach Chris Jans has begun to develop Mississippi State into a formidable opponent that can make necessary adjustments to win.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button