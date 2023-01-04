Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs lose to Tennessee in blowout

Mississippi State men’s basketball suffered a blowout 87-53 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday night to start the new year.

From start to finish, it was never a close contest. The Volunteers came Roaring out of the Gates with a 16-0 run to start the game and never trailed. The first points for the Bulldogs didn’t come until a goaltending call on Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James put the Bulldogs on the board.

