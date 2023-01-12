Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs fall 58-50 to Georgia

Mississippi State men’s basketball lost to Georgia in Athens, 58-50, on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs continue to slide in SEC play.

Mississippi State had their worst free throw performance of the season, shooting a sluggish 7-22 (31.8%) from the free throw line. It was their worst free throw performance since March 3, 2021, when the Bulldogs shot 3-12 (25%) for free throws against Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Georgia shot 25-31 (80.6%) for free throws in Wednesday’s contest. Their performance, along with Mississippi State’s performance, led to Georgia taking the lead late in the second half, which they will never give up.

