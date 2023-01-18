Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs drop 70-59 contest to Tennessee

Mississippi State lost another conference game to No. 9 Tennessee at Humphrey Coliseum, 70-59, this past Tuesday night.

With Tennessee missing three players, the contest was much closer than the Bulldogs’ previous match up against the Volunteers in Knoxville earlier this season.

In the first half, Tennessee had a terrible start. The Bulldogs’ offense took advantage of Tennessee’s turnovers and sloppy play, leading 19-10 at one point. The Volunteers would rally to tie the game at 23 going into halftime.

