Mississippi State leads college football Bowl teams in one grad rate

No college football Bowl team graduates Black Athletes at a higher rate compared to white players than Mississippi State. The Bulldogs, who will face Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl, Graduate Black Athletes at an 82% success rate. White players graduate 67% of the time.

That 15% differential ties the University of Alabama-Birmingham for the highest differential in the country, according to a report issued by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida.

Ole Miss graduates Black Athletes 61% of the time, 31% less than white athletes, who Graduate at a 92% rate. Ole Miss was one of five Bowl teams who had at least a minus-30% gap between Black and white football players. The Rebels face Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

