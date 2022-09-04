Mississippi State football score vs. Memphis live updates

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football opens its season Saturday against a familiar foe. Memphis upset MSU 31-29 last season in a game featuring questionable officiating and poor special teams play.

The Tigers, capped by a 94-yard punt return touchdown the SEC admitted should’ve been disallowed, used the win to propel themselves to six wins. The Bulldogs went 5-5 the rest of the way and closed their season 7-6 with Egg Bowl and Liberty Bowl losses.

Mike Leach and Ryan Silverfield enter their third seasons at the helm of their respective programs. Leach has junior Will Rogers under center after he finished second in passing among SEC quarterbacks last season.

Silverfield returns quarterback Seth Henigan for his sophomore season. Henigan finished second in the AAC with 302 passing yards per game as a freshman, just a fraction of a yard behind SMU’s Tanner Mordecai.

Kickoff is at 6:30 pm inside Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPNU.

Mississippi State football vs. Memphis live score updates

8:30 pm “update”: Still waiting on a restart time for Mississippi State-Memphis. The two teams came back onto the field for a moment about 30 minutes ago but returned to their locker rooms.

WEATHER UPDATESMississippi State football opener vs. Memphis delayed due to Lightning

1st quarter

5:17 left: Mississippi State’s next drive is halted by lightning. The game is under a Lightning delay, as Lightning has been spotted within five miles of Davis Wade Stadium.

9:53 left: Mississippi State strikes first on a 10-play drive that culminates in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Rara Thomas over the middle. Five runs, five passes. Good start for the MSU offense. Bulldogs 7, Tigers 0.

Pregame: Welcome back! Mississippi State and Memphis about to get going in Starkville. The Bulldogs should still have a sour taste in their mouths after the way last year’s meeting finished up. We’ll see if the result changes tonight.

