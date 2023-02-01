Mississippi State football recruiting class of 2023: Meet NSD additions

STARKVILLE — It’s a quiet but important day for Mississippi State football Coach Zach Arnett. Wednesday is National Signing Day − the first for Arnett’s newly assembled staff.

The opening of the early signing period was a success for Arnett. A week after the death of Coach Mike Leach, Arnett was able to secure a top 25 signing class highlighted by the addition of four-star safety Isaac Smith.

Mississippi State went on to win the ReliaQuest Bowl shortly after, then the staff moves started to fill in. MSU Hired Kevin Barbay as Offensive Coordinator on Jan. 12 and finalized his staff a week later.

