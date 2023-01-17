Mississippi State football: new Clemson OC Garrett Riley calls Mike Leach ‘one of the biggest influences’ on his life

Late Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach had an impact on the lives of countless people before his unexpected death in December, including Clemson Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley.

Riley spent time playing for Leach and was connected to him even before that when his brother, Lincoln Riley, was working under Leach at Texas Tech.

He says it’s because of Leach that he wanted to coach and describes him as “one of the biggest influences” in his life.

