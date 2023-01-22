Mississippi State football: former Bulldogs QB comments on Saints quarterback situation, his personal experience with team

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the New Orleans Saints are still struggling to find their next quarterback. Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston shone at times before injury, but what is truly going on with the position down in the Big Easy?

Former Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens responded to a tweet regarding the decisions from the Saints organization and the quarterback position:

Stevens played quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2019 under Joe Moorehead and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft to New Orleans. During his stint at MSU, Stevens recorded 1,155 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Six days after being cut from the Saints, the Carolina Panthers signed Stevens to their practice squad. Stevens started one game for the Panthers before being waived in June of 2021. He then signed with the New York Giants in August but was waived a few days later. The former Bulldog now plays in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders.

Scroll to Continue

The comment from Stevens is intriguing in many ways due to the lack of success at quarterback for the Saints. Not giving Talent a chance to shine at the position they are most familiar with is questionable, and it will be interesting to see what happens in NOLA at quarterback.