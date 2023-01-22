Mississippi State football: former Bulldogs QB comments on Saints quarterback situation, his personal experience with team

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the New Orleans Saints are still struggling to find their next quarterback. Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston shone at times before injury, but what is truly going on with the position down in the Big Easy?

Former Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens responded to a tweet regarding the decisions from the Saints organization and the quarterback position:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button