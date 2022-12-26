Mississippi State football: FCS transfer Portal WR includes Bulldogs in final four

It’s officially transfer Portal season across college football, and like several other teams, Mississippi State has both gained some and lost some.

One of the newest additions the Bulldogs could make in the near future is FCS transfer wide receiver Freddie Roberson, who entered the Portal out of Eastern Washington and could use his additional year of eligibility in the SEC ranks.

Roberson released his final four Friday, announcing he had narrowed down his options to Mississippi State, BYU, Fresno State and Washington State. He will announce his commitment in just over two weeks with the date set for Jan. 13.

He’s been efficient for the Eagles, although it’s easy to get the sense he could blossom and make his name more known in a role with a team at a higher level of football.

For the 2022 season, Roberson tallied 45 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns. So far in his career at EWU after initially redshirting in 2018, he totals 141 catches for 2,266 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also logged one rushing score back in 2020.

It will be interesting to see where Roberson lands, and he could certainly be a welcomed addition for an MSU team that had some inconsistency at wide receiver in 2022 and could still stand to add more talent at the position.