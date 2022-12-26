Mississippi State football: FCS transfer Portal WR includes Bulldogs in final four

It’s officially transfer Portal season across college football, and like several other teams, Mississippi State has both gained some and lost some.

One of the newest additions the Bulldogs could make in the near future is FCS transfer wide receiver Freddie Roberson, who entered the Portal out of Eastern Washington and could use his additional year of eligibility in the SEC ranks.

Roberson released his final four Friday, announcing he had narrowed down his options to Mississippi State, BYU, Fresno State and Washington State. He will announce his commitment in just over two weeks with the date set for Jan. 13.

