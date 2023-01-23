Mississippi State football: Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox comments on David Turner returning to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head Coach Zach Arnett added to an already impressive list of staff hires as defensive line Coach David Turner Returns to Starkville for the Bulldogs in 2023. Turner coached the likes of Chris Jones, Preston Smith, Pernell McPhee, Josh Boyd, Kyle Love, and Fletcher Cox to name a few.

Cox has been a tremendous leader for the Philadelphia Eagles and continues to wreak havoc against the best the NFL has to offer. After an impressive win over the New York Giants, the Eagles now await their opponent for the NFC Championship game.

