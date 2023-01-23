Mississippi State football: Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox comments on David Turner returning to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head Coach Zach Arnett added to an already impressive list of staff hires as defensive line Coach David Turner Returns to Starkville for the Bulldogs in 2023. Turner coached the likes of Chris Jones, Preston Smith, Pernell McPhee, Josh Boyd, Kyle Love, and Fletcher Cox to name a few.

Cox has been a tremendous leader for the Philadelphia Eagles and continues to wreak havoc against the best the NFL has to offer. After an impressive win over the New York Giants, the Eagles now await their opponent for the NFC Championship game.

As Cox continues to chase another Super Bowl appearance, he took the time to comment on the recent hire of Coach Turner and what he meant to him during his time at Mississippi State.

This season, Cox has recorded 47 total tackles (25 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Since being drafted in 2012, Cox has made his presence felt on the gridiron for the Eagles.

Scroll to Continue

Coach Turner has sent outstanding defensive Talent to the league and will look to continue his success in his return for the Bulldogs in 2023. Turner has coached SEC Talent for the past 20 years, which spells nothing but good things for the Mississippi State defense in Zach Arnett’s first year as head coach.