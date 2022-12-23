Mississippi State football: defensive end Randy Charlton declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level.

Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.

The fifth-year player out of Miami, Florida, put up big numbers during his time wearing the Maroon and White. Through two seasons, Charlton recorded 68 total tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks. He also had one forced fumble each year.

Charlton began his collegiate career at UCF, where he was a defensive standout from 2018-2020. He saw gridiron action in 33 games and totaled 67 tackles, four sacks and four passes defended.

One of Charlton’s biggest career plays cemented him into Egg Bowl lore. During the team’s 2022 Matchup against Ole Miss, he broke up a crucial two-point play for the Rebels that would have tied the game at 24 points apiece late in the fourth quarter. That sealed the deal for the Bulldogs and gave late head Coach Mike Leach his first-ever Egg Bowl win.

The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects that Charlton will be an undrafted free agent, but he has plenty of chances to prove himself and climb up the boards before the big weekend arrives. The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27th and run through April 29th.