Mississippi State football: defensive end Randy Charlton declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level.

Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.

The fifth-year player out of Miami, Florida, put up big numbers during his time wearing the Maroon and White. Through two seasons, Charlton recorded 68 total tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks. He also had one forced fumble each year.

