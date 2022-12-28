Mississippi State football: Bulldogs fly to Tampa on Southwest Airlines despite companies recent issues

Southwest Airlines may not be offering many flights right now, but Mississippi State football didn’t have any problems securing a flight to Tampa.

The Bulldogs will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, but the team left for sunny South Florida on Tuesday to kick off a few days of practices and festivities. Mississippi State shared pictures of the team’s departure on Twitter, but one thing stood out more than any of the players: a blue Southwest Airlines plane.

