Mississippi State football: Bulldogs add FCS transfer WR

Mississippi State football’s group of wide receivers grew stronger Sunday when FCS transfer Freddie Roberson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Eastern Washington product included the team in his final four back in December alongside BYU, Fresno State and Washington State, ultimately electing to use his additional year of Eligibility in the SEC ranks..

Roberson made an impact for the Eagles in the 2022 season, tallying 45 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns, although it is easy to get the sense he could build upon that in a big way with a change of scenery.

