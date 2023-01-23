Mississippi State football adds transfers Mike Wright, Freddie Roberson

STARKVILLE – Almost simultaneously on Sunday, Mississippi State football’s offense got a boost from the transfer portal. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright and Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson announced their commitments to MSU via social media.

They’re the first Offensive players the Bulldogs have added out of the Portal — a promising sign for first-year Coach Zach Arnett’s new Offensive Coordinator Kevin Barbay.

Wright spent three seasons with the Commodores, starting 11 games the last two seasons. He threw for 12 touchdowns and 974 yards in 10 games (six starts) last season. After rushing for 517 yards in 2022, he provides a dual-threat option to a quarterback room that was thinning.

