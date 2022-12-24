Mississippi State Bulldogs news: Recruiting rankings, SEC basketball
Mississippi State Football: Houston coaches Honor Mike Leach in Independence Bowl
SEC Basketball starts in less than a week for the Bulldogs.
The 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team finished non-conference play 11-1. That is great news, and I know 12-0 would sound and feel much better, but if we are being honest, we didn’t think this team would accomplish that coming into this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will not play another non-conference game until they play the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28th in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Mississippi State basketball team will begin SEC play next week on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the No. 9 team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide. That game will be played at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide will be favored in this game, but the Humphrey Coliseum should be rocking for a top-25 SEC basketball matchup.
Mississippi State Football finished Early Signing Day ranked No. 24 in the country in recruiting.
247 Sports team recruiting rankings after Early Signing Day:
Mississippi State – 25 Commits
College football coaches Honor Mike Leach in Bowl games.
Yesterday, the Houston Cougars faced off against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in the Independence Bowl. As the Houston Cougars were running out of the tunnel to come to warm up before the Independence Bowl started, social media noticed that the Houston Cougars’ coaching staff were wearing the same “STATE” sweatshirt that Mike Leach would wear during Mississippi State football games.
Last night, the Missouri Tigers’ head coach, Elijah Drinkwitz, wore a shirt honoring the Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach in the Gasparilla bowl. The shirt had a photo of Mike Leach on it.