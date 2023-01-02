Mississippi State basketball vs Tennessee: Scouting report, Prediction

Having never coached in the conference before, Mississippi State basketball’s Chris Jans is learning on the fly about the grind of SEC play. They haven’t been eased into it.

Coming off a loss to Alabama to open conference play last week, Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) heads north to face another top 10 foe in Tennessee (11-2, 1-0) on Tuesday (6 pm, ESPN2). Learning to bounce from one grueling opponent to another is part of Jans’ first test, but it comes as he also looks to teach his team about handling losses.

Mississippi State, after opening the season 11-0, has lost back-to-back games. For a program absent from the NCAA Tournament since 2019, not allowing losses to Snowball into losing skids is part of the learning curve.

