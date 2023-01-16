Mississippi State basketball vs. Tennessee: Our score Prediction

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball Coach Chris Jans got a promotion Saturday night despite his team’s loss at Auburn.

A few weeks ago, Jans fired himself as Tolu Smith’s free-throw coach. However, Jans gave himself another chance. They worked with Smith pregame before the Bulldogs took on the Tigers. The result wasn’t eye-popping, but there was improvement.

Smith, who shoots 53.3% from the line, went 4-for-6 against Auburn, and Mississippi State went 21-for-28 (75%), better than his 61.1% clip this season.

“We know we need those free throws,” Smith said postgame. “We’re always harping on free throws, so we’ve just got to make them. Coach Jans helped me a lot with those. He hired himself back.”

