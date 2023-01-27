Mississippi State basketball vs. TCU: Scouting report, score Prediction

STARKVILLE — A break from SEC play is typically a good sign for Mississippi State basketball, but that won’t be the case at Humphrey Coliseum.

As part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, MSU hosts No. 11 at TCU on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2).

It’s the fifth time Mississippi State is taking part in the cross-conference challenge since its Inception in the 2013-2014 season. MSU is 1-3 with the lone win coming against Iowa State in 2021.

Saturday’s Matchup features a pair of programs headed in opposite directions. After a rocky start to the season featuring a home loss to Northwestern State, the Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) have won 14 of their last 17 – including a 23-point win at Kansas last Saturday.

Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7 SEC) opened the season with 11 straight wins but has lost eight of nine.

