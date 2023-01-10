Mississippi State basketball vs. Georgia: Scouting report, score Prediction

The familiar faces in the SEC have led their teams back to the top in the early going of the conference slate. Alabama’s Nate Oats, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes have established their teams as contenders.

However, a flood of first-year coaches have added an interesting twist, including Mississippi State basketball’s Chris Jans and Georgia’s Mike White who square off in Athens on Wednesday (5:30 pm, SEC Network).

Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and LSU, along with MSU and UGA, underwent coaching changes last offseason. The early returns have created a tougher conference than some expected. Four of the new coaches have teams that sit in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings. The other two: A struggling South Carolina Squad and Georgia (11-4, 1-1 SEC), which has won against Notre Dame and Auburn.

