Mississippi State basketball vs. Georgia: Scouting report, score Prediction

The familiar faces in the SEC have led their teams back to the top in the early going of the conference slate. Alabama’s Nate Oats, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes have established their teams as contenders.

However, a flood of first-year coaches have added an interesting twist, including Mississippi State basketball’s Chris Jans and Georgia’s Mike White who square off in Athens on Wednesday (5:30 pm, SEC Network).

Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and LSU, along with MSU and UGA, underwent coaching changes last offseason. The early returns have created a tougher conference than some expected. Four of the new coaches have teams that sit in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings. The other two: A struggling South Carolina Squad and Georgia (11-4, 1-1 SEC), which has won against Notre Dame and Auburn.

Jans has gotten a taste of the Veterans in the group. Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2) has dropped games to Alabama and Tennessee while taking down Ole Miss and Coach Kermit Davis.

For the first time, Jans prepares to face a fellow first-year coach.

Slowing down the guards

Mississippi State’s guards will be tested defensively. Georgia owns a strong duo in Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo who lead the team in scoring.

It’ll take a collective effort for MSU to slow them down. Starters Dashawn Davis, Eric Reed Jr. and DJ Jeffries will likely have the early task of defending them. However, MSU’s defense, which is a top 13 unit in the Nation according to KenPom, has plenty of other options.

Guard Shakeel Moore has proven to be a quality defender off the bench. Forward Cameron Matthews has shown an ability to defend guards.

Depth behind Tolu Smith

There’s little debate about forward Tolu Smith being MSU’s best player. He leads the team in points (14.2), rebounds (7.8) and field goal percentage (59.5%).

However, due to Smith battling foul trouble in Saturday’s win against Ole Miss, Will McNair Jr. showed he could be a trustworthy backup. McNair scored a season-best 13 points in the win and ignited a key run late in the game to secure a much-needed win.

According to KenPom, he was the game’s most valuable player.

Score Prediction

Mississippi State 62, Georgia 60: Road wins have been difficult to come by for everyone in the SEC besides Tennessee. However, Mississippi State is a team designed to take crowds out of games. MSU’s defense should be able to slow down a Georgia Squad which ranks 269th in turnover percentage.

