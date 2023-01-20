Mississippi State basketball vs. Florida: Scouting report, score Prediction

STARKVILLE — A full year has passed since the last time Mississippi State basketball took the court against Florida. And since the Gators’ 80-72 home win last season, plenty has changed.

Mike White left the helm at Florida to become Georgia’s coach. Todd Golden left San Francisco to take White’s spot. At Mississippi State, Coach Ben Howland was fired after seven seasons. Chris Jans, after leading New Mexico State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, was hired as his replacement.

The pair of first-year coaches are set to square off for the first time in their new jobs as Florida (10-8, 3-3 SEC) comes to Starkville on Saturday (7:30 pm, SEC Network). Both teams are searching for a resume-boosting win as Florida looks to find a groove in SEC play after a difficult nonconference Slate and Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5) looks to return to the success of its 11-0 start.

Matchup to watch: Smith vs. Castleton

Florida vs. Mississippi State isn’t a premier matchup in the SEC, but MSU forward Tolu Smith and UF forward Colin Castleton have made the game worth tuning in for.

Two years ago, Smith – who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring in from Western Kentucky – scored 27 points and collected 14 rebounds against Florida. Castleton had 16 points and seven rebounds in the matchup.

Castleton missed last season’s meeting in which Smith scored 17 points and grabbed six boards.

Castleton Ranks 10th in the SEC with 14.9 points per game, and Smith sits two spots below at 13.8 points. Both are in the top six of the conference in rebounds.

Keeping Shakeel Moore Rolling

Smith’s 17 points at Florida last season were overshadowed by a team-high 18 from guard Shakeel Moore, and getting a similar outing from Moore might be necessary for a Mississippi State win on Saturday.

Moore, who dealt with an injury in December, is starting to find a groove. He has averaged 14 points per game in his last three, capped by a career-high 20 points in Tuesday’s loss to No. 9 Tennessee.

His defensive prowess has proven as pivotal as his scoring with Moore averaging 2.5 steals per game.

Mississippi State basketball score Prediction vs. Florida

Mississippi State 62, Florida 55: The Gators scored 12 points in the first half on Wednesday at Texas A&M. That’s not a good sign before facing Mississippi State’s defense. The crowds at Humphrey Coliseum during SEC play have been impressive, and Mississippi State will treat the fans with a much-needed win.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.