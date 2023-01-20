Mississippi State basketball vs. Florida: Scouting report, score Prediction

STARKVILLE — A full year has passed since the last time Mississippi State basketball took the court against Florida. And since the Gators’ 80-72 home win last season, plenty has changed.

Mike White left the helm at Florida to become Georgia’s coach. Todd Golden left San Francisco to take White’s spot. At Mississippi State, Coach Ben Howland was fired after seven seasons. Chris Jans, after leading New Mexico State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, was hired as his replacement.

The pair of first-year coaches are set to square off for the first time in their new jobs as Florida (10-8, 3-3 SEC) comes to Starkville on Saturday (7:30 pm, SEC Network). Both teams are searching for a resume-boosting win as Florida looks to find a groove in SEC play after a difficult nonconference Slate and Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5) looks to return to the success of its 11-0 start.

