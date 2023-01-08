Mississippi State basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

STARKVILLE — In order to snap a two-game losing streak, Mississippi State Women’s basketball Coach Sam Purcell will have to do something that hasn’t been done since Vic Schaefer left the program.

The Bulldogs haven’t beaten South Carolina since March 3, 2019. They haven’t beaten the nation’s top-ranked team since March 31, 2017. MSU (12-4, 1-2 SEC) will have a chance to snap both skids Sunday (12 pm, ESPN2) at home against No. 1 South Carolina (15-0, 3-0). However, it won’t be an easy task.

Fresh off a national title, the Gamecocks have had no Championship hangover. Only two of the team’s 15 wins this season have been by single digits −at No. 2 Stanford and vs. No. 15 UCLA.

Even while averaging fewer than 25 minutes per game, USC star senior forward Aliyah Boston is averaging 11.5 and 8.9 rebounds per game. She’s complemented by senior guard Zia Cooke’s 14.9 points per game.

Purcell is no stranger to the difficulty of knocking off Dawn Staley’s squad. He spent the nine seasons at Louisville, which featured a Final Four run last season ended by the Gamecocks in the national semifinals.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 80-69 loss at Tennessee, creating MSU’s first losing skid of the season. Mississippi State has been led by its own duo with freshman guard Debreasha Powe (11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds) and senior center Jessika Carter (15.1, 8.4).

