Mississippi State basketball score vs. No. 2 Alabama: Live updates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Looking to snap a four-game losing skid, Mississippi State basketball hits the road for what appears to be its toughest test of Coach Chris Jans’ first season. MSU faces No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum.

This marks the teams’ second matchup this season. Alabama won in Starkville to open SEC play on Dec. 28. In that game, MSU kept matters close behind its scrappy defense. However, shooting 18-for-36 from the free throw line proved to be detrimental in a 78-67 loss.

MAKE A PICK:Mississippi State basketball vs. No. 2 Alabama: Scouting report, score Prediction

BOLD MOVE:Why Mississippi State’s Chris Jans was willing to sit star in must-win game vs. Florida

GETTING TESTED:Mississippi State basketball needs breakthrough soon with NCAA Tournament hopes Slipping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button