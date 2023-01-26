Mississippi State basketball score vs. No. 2 Alabama: Live updates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Looking to snap a four-game losing skid, Mississippi State basketball hits the road for what appears to be its toughest test of Coach Chris Jans’ first season. MSU faces No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum.

This marks the teams’ second matchup this season. Alabama won in Starkville to open SEC play on Dec. 28. In that game, MSU kept matters close behind its scrappy defense. However, shooting 18-for-36 from the free throw line proved to be detrimental in a 78-67 loss.

Slowing down Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller will be crucial if MSU wants to pull off the upset, as Jans learned in the conference opener. Miller scored 19 points against the Bulldogs, highlighted by a 5-for-10 clip from beyond the arc.

Mississippi State has only beaten the nation’s No. 2 team once in its history. His last win against a top-five foe came in 2002 on a neutral court against Oklahoma.

What time, channel is the Mississippi State vs. Alabama basketball game on?

Mississippi State faces Alabama at 8 pm Wednesday. The game is on SEC Network.

Mississippi State basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates