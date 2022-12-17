Mississippi State basketball score vs. Nicholls: Live updates

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball has two tune-ups left before SEC play begins on Dec. 28 against No. 5 Alabama.

The latter, a neutral court game Tuesday against Drake, could be a resume-boosting win as nonconference play winds down. First, though, is a game that could only hurt MSU’s resume.

Well. 20 Mississippi State (10-0) welcomes Nicholls (5-5) to Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network). Currently, this is a Quadrant 4 game for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs, ranked 10th in the NET rankings, are 6-0 against Quad 4 teams.

MSU, led by the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense in Chris Jans’ first season, is coming off a 69-59 against Jackson State on Wednesday. For the fifth straight game, forward DJ Jeffries provided a needed boost on the Offensive end.

Jeffries has scored in double figures in five straight games and eight of 10. Jeffries complements MSU’s go-to force inside; forward Tolu Smith’s 16.3 points per game rank fifth in the SEC.

