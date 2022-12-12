Mississippi State basketball score vs. Minnesota: Live updates

Mississippi State basketball had last week off after a strong opening month to the season, but a test awaits the Bulldogs as they return to the court.

Mississippi State (8-0) heads to Minnesota for a clash with the Golden Gophers (4-3) on Sunday (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). It’s the first true road game of the Chris Jans era at MSU.

The Matchup completes a home-and-home between the programs. Minnesota picked up an 81-76 win last season in Starkville. However, plenty has changed since then. The Golden Gophers have struggled this season, ranking 150th in KenPom. They’ve lost to UNLV, Virginia Tech and DePaul.

MSU HOOPS:Mississippi State basketball coaches Chris Jans, Sam Purcell embracing program rebrands

Mississippi State is looking to add to an already impressive resume. MSU’s win against Marquette in Fort Myers, Florida, got a boost with Marquette’s win against Baylor last week. The win against Utah in Fort Myers also looks better with the Utes taking down Arizona last week.

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) drives to the basket South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

