Mississippi State basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates

After snapping a three-game losing skid, Mississippi State basketball heads to Georgia looking to start a winning streak. MSU (12-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a win against Rival Ole Miss − the first SEC win for Coach Chris Jans.

However, a tougher Georgia team than expected awaits Wednesday (5:30 pm, SEC Network). UGA (11-4, 1-1) is off to a strong start after winning just six games last season. Only one of those came in SEC play.

Georgia is led by its own first-year coach after Mike White came from Florida in the offseason. Despite being projected to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason coaches poll, White has made UGA a team many don’t want to face.

Georgia sits at No. 115 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and on the outside of ESPN’s latest bracketology. However, UGA is 9-0 at home this season with a win against No. 22 Auburn.

Mississippi State is hanging on to a Bubble spot after an 11-0 start. ESPN projects MSU as one of the final four teams in the field. State dropped its first two conference games −vs. Well. 4 Alabama and at No. 5 Tennessee −before rebounding with a win against Ole Miss.

How to watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Georgia

Mississippi State faces Georgia at 5:30 pm Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.