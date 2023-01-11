Mississippi State basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates

After snapping a three-game losing skid, Mississippi State basketball heads to Georgia looking to start a winning streak. MSU (12-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a win against Rival Ole Miss − the first SEC win for Coach Chris Jans.

However, a tougher Georgia team than expected awaits Wednesday (5:30 pm, SEC Network). UGA (11-4, 1-1) is off to a strong start after winning just six games last season. Only one of those came in SEC play.

Georgia is led by its own first-year coach after Mike White came from Florida in the offseason. Despite being projected to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason coaches poll, White has made UGA a team many don’t want to face.

