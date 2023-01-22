STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball Coach Chris Jans said maintaining toughness would be a challenge following Tuesday’s loss against No. 9 Tennessee. The first test to see how MSU responds to its sixth loss in seven games is here.

Mississippi State welcomes Florida to Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). It’s the first meeting between the two since Jans and UF Coach Todd Golden were hired. The two had vastly different starts to their tenures.

Jans led Mississippi State to an 11-0 start, featuring noteworthy wins against No. 18 Marquette and Utah. Florida started 7-7 with wins against Florida State and Oregon State as the Lone standouts.

ANOTHER 40 MINUTE FIGHT:Mississippi State basketball needs breakthrough soon with NCAA Tournament hopes Slipping

BY THE NUMBERS:Diving into appalling numbers about what’s plaguing Mississippi State basketball’s offense

RECRUITING:Mississippi State basketball lands Jeremiah Wilkinson, Chris Jans’ first 2024 commitment

However, SEC play has pushed the programs in different directions. The Gators have won three of their last four. After taking down Georgia, LSU and Missouri, Florida lost at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Mississippi State has lost three in a row − at Georgia, at Auburn and vs. Tennessee.

What time, channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Florida?

Mississippi State hosts Florida at 7:30 pm Saturday. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.