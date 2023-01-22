Mississippi State basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball Coach Chris Jans said maintaining toughness would be a challenge following Tuesday’s loss against No. 9 Tennessee. The first test to see how MSU responds to its sixth loss in seven games is here.

Mississippi State welcomes Florida to Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). It’s the first meeting between the two since Jans and UF Coach Todd Golden were hired. The two had vastly different starts to their tenures.

Jans led Mississippi State to an 11-0 start, featuring noteworthy wins against No. 18 Marquette and Utah. Florida started 7-7 with wins against Florida State and Oregon State as the Lone standouts.

ANOTHER 40 MINUTE FIGHT:Mississippi State basketball needs breakthrough soon with NCAA Tournament hopes Slipping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button