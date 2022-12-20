Mississippi State basketball score vs. Drake: Live updates

Mississippi State basketball Coach Chris Jans didn’t mince words when explaining the difficulty of his team’s upcoming opponent.

MSU (11-0) travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday (4 p.m., Baller TV) to take on Drake (8-3). Mississippi State has had its share of tough nonconference games, including Power Five foes Utah and Minnesota away from home. Drake Reigns Supreme in Jans’ eyes.

“I think, arguably, they’re the second-best team that we’ve played this fall,” Jans said on Saturday. “Marquette is the best, in my opinion.”

Drake, after a couple of losses last week, sits just outside the top 100 of the NET rankings. That’s notable for MSU because it moves from a Quadrant 2 game to a Quadrant 3 game, although the rankings change throughout the year.

